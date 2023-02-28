This Restaurant Serves The Best Margaritas In Washington

Everybody has their go-to drink when they're ordering alcohol, from mojitos and Palomas to Moscow mules and the Old Fashioned. But there's one that stands out from the crowd and even establishes a reputation for restaurants: margaritas. This tequila-based beverage is a mainstay thanks to the variety of delicious flavors, like strawberry, mango, hibiscus, and more.

For the margaritas enjoyers out there, Yelp found the tastiest margaritas in every state. According to the website, Washington's best margaritas are served at Cochinito Taqueria!

Located in Spokane, reviewers described this restaurant's margaritas as more on the spicy side. Despite this distinction, some customers have called their drinks "divine" and even "perfect." According to their Instagram, they also have seasonal, limited-time flavors, such as prickly pear, watermelon, and tamarind.