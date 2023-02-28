Tory Lanez's Gag Order In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Has Been Lifted
By Tony M. Centeno
February 28, 2023
Tory Lanez is now free to speak about Megan Thee Stallion and their criminal case without any repercussions.
According to an update reporter Meghann Cuniff posted on Tuesday, February 28, the artist who was convicted of shooting Meg appeared to catch a break from Judge Herriford after the presiding magistrate lifted a court order that prevented Lanez from speaking about the case. The protective order was put in place after he was charged with shooting the Traumazine rapper in 2020. Since then, Lanez got caught up in court a couple of times after he was accused of violating the order in person at Rolling Loud Miami and online via tweets about Meg.
Update: Tory Lanez’s new sentencing date is April 10. Judge Herriford also lifted the gag order that restricted him from commenting on the case or victim Megan Thee Stallion.— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 28, 2023
Lanez's legal team tried to make a case for the gag order to be lifted after Meg's viral interviews and social posts about the case. His team argued that if she could speak up about the case, then so can he. Unfortunately, the judge wasn't convinced at the time. Now that the gag order has been lifted, it's possible that we may hear from the imprisoned rapper in the near future.
Cuniff's update also revealed that Lanes' sentencing hearing has been moved to April 10. The "Say It" rapper was supposed to learn his fate last month, but changes in his legal team and other requests have led to numerous delays. He recently obtained the services of David Kenner, the famed attorney who represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight during their high-profile cases in the '90s.
Tory Lanez was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He currently faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation.