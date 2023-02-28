Tory Lanez's Gag Order In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Has Been Lifted

Lanez's legal team tried to make a case for the gag order to be lifted after Meg's viral interviews and social posts about the case. His team argued that if she could speak up about the case, then so can he. Unfortunately, the judge wasn't convinced at the time. Now that the gag order has been lifted, it's possible that we may hear from the imprisoned rapper in the near future.



Cuniff's update also revealed that Lanes' sentencing hearing has been moved to April 10. The "Say It" rapper was supposed to learn his fate last month, but changes in his legal team and other requests have led to numerous delays. He recently obtained the services of David Kenner, the famed attorney who represented Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight during their high-profile cases in the '90s.



Tory Lanez was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. He currently faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and possible deportation.