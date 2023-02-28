Update On Justin Jefferson's Future With Vikings

By Jason Hall

February 28, 2023

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have made signing All-pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a long-term extension a "high priority," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reiterated to reporters during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday (February 28).

"I don't want to be the Vikings' GM without that guy on our team," Adofo-Mensah said when asked about signing Jefferson to a long-term deal. "So it's a high priority. We've got to make sure we do in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all of our other decisions we have to make."

Jefferson, 24, led all NFL players with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards -- which was the sixth-highest average total in league history -- as well as eight touchdowns, winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, among several other awards, during the NFL Honors ceremony last month. The former LSU standout has recorded 4,824 yards, which is the most ever recorded by a receiver through their first three NFL seasons.

"I mean, if it comes, it comes. It comes with the success. It's not really something that I'm really worried about or I have my mind set on," Jefferson said when asked about a potential massive new contract via ESPN.

"That's not my decision," he added when asked if he deserved to be the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. "It is what it is. They pay me whatever they pay me. They don't even really have to give me an extension this year. It is what it is. It's not really something that I'm really worried about."

