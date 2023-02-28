Whataburger Hilariously Weighs In On Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Drama

This saga all started last week when Selena went on TikTok Live and gave fans a look at her laminated eyebrows, which she said she accidentally laminated too much. Hailey and Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos of their laminated eyebrows, too, which fans thought meant they were making fun of Selena. Jenner spoke out about the situation, saying "This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," she wrote. Selena replied, "Agreed... It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Later that day, an old video of Hailey dissing Selena's BFF Taylor Swift resurfaced, causing the Wizards of Waverly Place alum to speak out. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," she commented on the video.

It wasn't until Thursday (February 23) when Gomez took to TikTok Live to share she would be stepping back from social media for a bit. "I'm very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier. I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care. And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this," she said. A day later, Hailey limited the comments on her Instagram feed, meaning only people Hailey follows back on IG can comment on her posts. Selena has since returned to social media.

As a result, Hailey has been losing thousands of followers by the day. Meanwhile, the "My Mind & Me" singer has gained at least a million followers a day, and even dethroned Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram.