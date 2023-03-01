3 Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Named Among The 'Best In The US'

Warm temperatures are on the horizon, and what better way to spend a beautiful Spring or Summer's day than at an amusement park? Wether you enjoy speedy rollercoasters or calm rides on the ferris wheel, these Pennsylvania parks have something for every level of thrill seeker!

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best amusement parks in Pennsylvania are Kennywood in West Mifflin, Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, and Hersheypark in Hershey.

Here is what U.S. News & World Report had to say about a few of the best amusement parks in the entire state:

Kennywood

"Pennsylvania's Kennywood offers exciting roller coasters, family attractions and rides that range from mild to intense. Relaxed options for kids, like paddle boats and a merry-go-round, allow even the most tepid travelers to get a burst of adrenaline. Meanwhile, adventure-seekers can ride the Sky Rocket, which launches riders from zero to 50 mph in three seconds, or the Phantom's Revenge, a steel roller coaster that's one of Kennywood's most popular rides."

Knoebels Amusement Resort

"Pennsylvania's Knoebels Amusement Resort offers three kinds of rides to maximize the fun: kiddie rides, family rides and thrill rides. The family-oriented options are just what you'd expect at a top amusement park. Rides for older and more adventurous guests include the Black Diamond mine car ride through spooky coal mines; the Giant Flume ride, which whisks guests through various areas along a river while getting them wet; and the Impulse coaster, with four upside-down turns and a 90-degree free fall."

For more information visit travel.usnews.com.