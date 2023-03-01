50 Cent Accused Of Pulling Up On Ex-Drug Lord Over 'Power' Lawsuit

“A few days later 50 Cent shows up about a half mile from plaintiff home, and plaintiff sees the same truck that pulled into his driveway at the 50 Cent event,” the court documents state. “So plaintiff realizes it was either defendant Jackson or his Entourage who decided to ‘Pull Up," when you looking for a confrontation your honor, this is what people say, nowadays."



"Up to this point, plaintiff had ignored a lot of ‘subliminal attacks’ on him online," it continues, "but now 50 Cent is bringing the drama right to plaintiff front yard, so plaintiff responded to 50 Cent they way any normal person would respond to a possible threat, plaintiff prepared himself for whatever was go happen."



The menacing allegations come nearly two years after Holland filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against 50 Cent, Power executive producer Courtney Kemp and the STARZ network after he claimed that seven seasons of Power and the first two seasons of Power Book II: Ghost are based on his life story. In the lawsuit, Holland claimed that he mailed his Blasphemy CD to Kemp's dad in 2007. The CD features a song in which he raps about being a "drug lord" who falls in love with his Puerto Rican childhood girlfriend and finds out she's working for law enforcement from his partner-in-crime, who happens to be white.



“[Holland] fails to state any claim upon which relief can be granted," 50 Cent's legal team said as they disregarded the charges at the time. "More specifically, [Holland] fails to identify any defamatory statements made about him in connection with the fictional television series ‘Power.’ He fails to allege that his name, portrait or picture was used in connection with ‘Power,’ or that any such use was a prohibited advertising use.”



50's lawyers also said that the claims were made outside of the one-year statute of limitations under New York law. Holland filed his lawsuit in April 2021 and the last episode of Power aired in February 2020. With the third season of Power Book II debuting this month, we'll see if Holland's case will move forward.

