"At some point yeah," Blueface responded to Kev's question. "I'm saying there's a lot of unreleased songs between males and females that had sex and these songs were never released."



Rick Ross recently snapped a photo with Chrisean Rock while they were at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. After Blueface voiced his opinions on that situation, Rock reportedly had a separate interaction with Lil Baby in a club. Her boyfriend was enraged at this point and felt compelled to leak the texts Baby sent Rock along with other spicy tweets. In his conversation with Kev, Blueface explained why he doesn't want his girl to "network" with rappers without him.



"They're not going to... it's not going to be real networking," Blueface said. "It's different when it's females."

