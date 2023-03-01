Blueface Thinks Chrisean Rock Has To Have Sex With Artists To Get Features
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2023
Blueface is convinced that the only way his girlfriend can lock down a guest verse is to have sex with other artists.
On Tuesday, February 28, Real 92.3's Bootleg Kev released his thorough interview with the charismatic couple. At one point during their discussion, they talk about his girlfriend's music career and her recent run-ins with Rick Ross and Lil Baby. Blueface said he didn't condone her conversations with the top-selling rappers because he thought it would eventually turn into a sexual relationship. Then, Kev asked if Blue thought the only way Rock can land guest features is if she has sex with the artists.
"At some point yeah," Blueface responded to Kev's question. "I'm saying there's a lot of unreleased songs between males and females that had sex and these songs were never released."
Rick Ross recently snapped a photo with Chrisean Rock while they were at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. After Blueface voiced his opinions on that situation, Rock reportedly had a separate interaction with Lil Baby in a club. Her boyfriend was enraged at this point and felt compelled to leak the texts Baby sent Rock along with other spicy tweets. In his conversation with Kev, Blueface explained why he doesn't want his girl to "network" with rappers without him.
"They're not going to... it's not going to be real networking," Blueface said. "It's different when it's females."
Elsewhere in the interview, Blueface and Chrisean talk about her pregnancy and her decision to keep on throwing bows while with child. They also revisit the idea of marriage. Blueface still doesn't believe in holy matrimony but Rock is getting hitched one way or another. Check out more clips from the interview and catch the entire episode below.