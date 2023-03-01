Halsey Reflects On 'Amazing' Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 1, 2023
Halsey isn't just a beloved musician, artist, and founder of About Face Beauty. They're also a runway model! On Tuesday, February 28th, the singer shared photos from their stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Halsey walked for the gender-fluid brand Pressiat and closed out the show in a sheer black leopard-print bodysuit and matching skirt.
Halsey opened up about the exciting experience in the post's caption. "I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!" they wrote. "Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!"
The comment section was full of love for Halsey's catwalk debut. Her beauty company, About Face, deemed the founder a "Runway queeeeeeen," and fellow model Julia Fox showed her appreciation with a heart-eyes and drooling emoji. Many fans commented that Halsey is in their "model era" adding that there is "nothing" their favorite artist "can't do."
The following day, Wednesday, March 1st, Halsey kept the high fashion looks coming with some stunning shots of her wearing a black latex bodysuit. Pairing the look with blonde hair and a bold red lip, Halsey also revealed that they did their own makeup. While Halsey may be busy with Paris Fashion Week, they still managed to give fans some new music. Last week, they shared an expanded solo version of the song "Die For Me," a song by Post Malone which they were featured on back in 2019.