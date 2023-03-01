Halsey isn't just a beloved musician, artist, and founder of About Face Beauty. They're also a runway model! On Tuesday, February 28th, the singer shared photos from their stunning runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Halsey walked for the gender-fluid brand Pressiat and closed out the show in a sheer black leopard-print bodysuit and matching skirt.

Halsey opened up about the exciting experience in the post's caption. "I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!!" they wrote. "Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!"