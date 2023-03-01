Here's Your Chance To See Venus & Jupiter's Mesmerizing Meetup In Texas Sky

By Dani Medina

March 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Stargazers, this week is your moment.

Venus and Jupiter will meet in the night sky on Wednesday (March 1) — and it'll be pretty easy to see for everyone, no matter where you are! The two planets' closest approach will occur just after sunset on Wednesday, the San Antonio Express-News reports. While weather in much of Texas calls for cloudy skies, you can catch the approach tomorrow night. It "will not be too much worse," Rice University astronomer Pat Hartigan said.

Even if you're in a big, bright city, you'll be able to spot the two brightest planets. Their proximity and position will make it "the best evening conjunction until after 2040," Hartigan said.

Venus and Jupiter generally have one conjunction. What's a conjunction, you ask? It just means they appear to be close together in the night sky from our view on Earth.

Happy stargazing!

