How You Can Be Serenaded By Keith Sweat At 2023 SweatFest In Punta Cana

Keith Sweat is taking over Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic this September for his SweatFest weekend, and you could be joining him and the lineup of incredible artists and comedians who will be performing.

This year's SweatFest is taking place September 14th to September 18th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, and will feature talent including Johnny Gill, Brian McKnight, Jeffrey Osborne, Dru Hill, Musiq Soulchild, Silk, Con Funk Shun, Midnight Star and more.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky grand prize winner and a guest will fly down to the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana for four nights, where they will stay in an unforgettable suite — complete with their own butler! The whole time at SeatFest, they will also enjoy gold level seating, which is the highest level. And to top it off, they will have memories to last a lifetime after they are brought on stage for a special performance by Keith Sweat of "I'll Give All My Love To You."

Keith Sweat is getting ready to hit the road on the "Legacy Tour" with New Edition, Guy, and special guest Tank. The tour kicks off on March 9th in Columbia, South Carolina, and will stop in cities across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami and more, before wrapping up in Tampa, Florida on April 30th.