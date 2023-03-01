If You Come Across Purple Streetlights In Texas, Here's The Reason

If you've been driving around the Lone Star State and have noticed purple streetlights, the city of El Paso has some answers.

These lights aren't intended to be purple, the city said, KFOX14 reports. They're actually defective. About 100 out of 20,000 LED lights in El Paso have a "code failure," which is what causes the purple lighting. This defect isn't just in El Paso, the city said the manufacturing malfunction is impacting cities across the country.

To address the situation, the city said it hopes a warranty would cover the cost. "Each fixture roughly runs about 300 dollars so depending on the total number we end up with will be the total cost of replacing these," said Andres Rico, City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Transportation manager. If that doesn't happen, though, taxpayers would have to foot the bill.

Repairing the purple streetlights could take six months. If you come across one, call 311 to report it.