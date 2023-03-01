Michigan Couple Wins Huge Jackpot With Lottery Ticket Forgotten In Coat

A Michigan woman purchased a Powerball ticket with her husband for the jackpot drawing on February 6th. According to Michigan Lottery Connect, the drawing occurred, but a winner was never announced. A week later 51-year-old Ana Elizalde of Lansing remembered that she purchased a ticket for the drawing and "gave it to her husband to hold on to."

"Me and my husband buy a Powerball ticket for every drawing, and we always knew we would win big. I purchased a Powerball ticket as usual, and I gave it to my husband to hold on to. A week after the drawing my husband found the ticket in his coat pocket and realized we had never checked it."

The couple went to the store to scan the forgotten ticket to see if they had won, and low and behold, it was a winner!

"We went to the store to scan it and got a message to file a claim. When we checked the numbers online and realized we'd won $1 million, we were in shock! We always had a feeling this day would come and now that it's here, it feels surreal." Elizalde told Michigan Lottery officials that the money will be spent on bills, and divided between their children. The rest will go towards savings!