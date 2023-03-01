Mysterious Ship From 1894 Found Off Coast Of Michigan

A mysterious ship was discovered "frozen in time" beneath Thunder Bay in Lake Huron in 2019, and historians have just uncovered its story. According to WGN9, the bay is notorious for shipwrecks and the Ironton was just another unfortunate victim. The gigantic cargo ship that was once a majestic vessel sailing the seas, now sits at the bottom of the bay slowly withering away. So, how exactly did it get there?

After years of studying the vessel, historians predicted that it hit a grain hauler on a "blustery" night in September of 1894. When the ships hit, both started to sink. The caption and crew of the Ironton were able to get to a lifeboat, but were unable to detach it from the ship in time and were all pulled down to their deaths.