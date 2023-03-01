Mysterious Ship From 1894 Found Off Coast Of Michigan
By Logan DeLoye
March 1, 2023
A mysterious ship was discovered "frozen in time" beneath Thunder Bay in Lake Huron in 2019, and historians have just uncovered its story. According to WGN9, the bay is notorious for shipwrecks and the Ironton was just another unfortunate victim. The gigantic cargo ship that was once a majestic vessel sailing the seas, now sits at the bottom of the bay slowly withering away. So, how exactly did it get there?
After years of studying the vessel, historians predicted that it hit a grain hauler on a "blustery" night in September of 1894. When the ships hit, both started to sink. The caption and crew of the Ironton were able to get to a lifeboat, but were unable to detach it from the ship in time and were all pulled down to their deaths.
WGN9 mentioned that only two Ironton crew members made it out alive. The actual location of the ship, in addition to its tragic past, has not been revealed until now. The Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary in Alpena plan to release information in the coming months regarding the exact location of the wreck, and mark the coordinates with a "mooring buoy."
Historians have used cameras to study the ship throughout the years. They noted that it has been "remarkably preserved" by the cold, fresh water of the great lake, so much so that the life boat that the captain and crew tried to escape on remains tied to the ship. Despite everything being well-preserved, no human remains were found within the wreckage.