One California City Among The 'Best Spring Break Destinations' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

March 1, 2023

It's March, and Spring break is just around the corner! If your perfect destination involves warm weather and a handful of fun activities, then this California oasis is the place for you!

According to a list compiled by Travel + Leisure, the best Spring break destination in all of California is Palm Springs. Palm Springs ranks fifth on the list of the best Spring break destinations around the country.

Here is what Travel + Leisure had to say about the best Spring break location in The Golden State:

"Warm weather arrives early in the southern California desert, making Palm Springs and the nearby desert cities an attractive destination for both families and college spring breakers. For most kids, a hotel or motel with a pool is a favorite attraction, but a visit to the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens or a ride to the top of Mt. San Jacinto in the Palm Springs Aerial Tram would be fun for all. From fast food to upscale dining, from luxury resorts to motels, from movie theaters to art museums, and from hiking to shopping, there are options to satisfy everyone."

For the full list of the best Spring break destinations across the country visit travelandleisure.com.

