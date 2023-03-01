2Pac's infamous gold M.O.B. ring, which he wore in the "All About U" music video, is on track to sell for at least $30,000. For a measly $3,000 - $5,000, one lucky fan can own a customized pair of black boots Nicki Minaj once wore during The Pink Print Tour. Big Pun fans will be able to bid on an autographed Capital Punishment CD cover with an inscription. In fact, there are opportunities to own other autographed items from Lil Wayne, DMX, N.W.A., Dr. Dre and others. As if that's not enough, handwritten notebook pages from Drake and XXXTentacion are also up for sale.

