One-of-a-Kind 2Pac, JAY-Z & Nicki Minaj Items Included In Legendary Auction
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2023
Fans now have a chance to own JAY-Z's unique Roca Wear jacket, Nicki Minaj's shoes from her iconic tour, and plenty more personal items from the most popular rappers in Hip-Hop.
In honor of Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary, music memorabilia website Gotta Have Rock and Roll recently put an assortment of personal items that once belonged to artists like 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, Nas, Lil' Kim, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Eazy-E and plenty more. Among the items featured in the " Hip Hop Legends" auction is an autographed Roca Wear jacket that Hov once dedicated to reggaetón artist Hector El Father, which is expected to sell for $10,000 - $20,000.
2Pac's infamous gold M.O.B. ring, which he wore in the "All About U" music video, is on track to sell for at least $30,000. For a measly $3,000 - $5,000, one lucky fan can own a customized pair of black boots Nicki Minaj once wore during The Pink Print Tour. Big Pun fans will be able to bid on an autographed Capital Punishment CD cover with an inscription. In fact, there are opportunities to own other autographed items from Lil Wayne, DMX, N.W.A., Dr. Dre and others. As if that's not enough, handwritten notebook pages from Drake and XXXTentacion are also up for sale.
The massive "Hip Hop Legends" auction is happening just in time for Hip-Hop's 50th anniversary. The Hip-Hop community has been paying homage to the genre and the culture that was born from it in the months leading up to its founding date, August 11. Find out more about how iHeartRadio is celebrating Hip-Hop 50 now.