Travis Scott was in New York City to perform with his artist Don Toliver. The Love Sick rapper celebrated the release of the deluxe version of his latest album as he headlined a show at Irving Plaza. He brought out Scott as a surprise guest, who also appears on his latest track "Embarrassed."



The assault investigation adds on to Travis Scott's ongoing legal troubles stemming from his Astroworld Festival fiasco. A violent rampage during Scott's headlining set left 10 people dead and thousands injured. Billboard recently reported that 4,900 alleged victims filed legal claims against the "Sicko Mode" artist and other festival organizers within 24 hours after the incident occurred in 2021. While he recently managed to settle a lawsuit from one of the victims' families, Scott still has a lot more to get through.



So far, neither Travis Scott nor his team have issued a statement about the assault investigation.