Police Name Travis Scott As Suspect In NYC Assault Investigation
By Tony M. Centeno
March 1, 2023
Travis Scott is being accused of assaulting someone after he made a surprise appearance at a show in New York City.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, March 1, the Cactus Jack founder got into a scuffle with someone at Nebula nightclub on 41st street. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Scott allegedly punched someone around 3 a.m. and damaged their property, which is believed to be a cell phone. The incident was reported as assault and criminal mischief. NYPD are looking to speak with the rapper and his team, but haven't been able get ahold of them yet.
Travis Scott was in New York City to perform with his artist Don Toliver. The Love Sick rapper celebrated the release of the deluxe version of his latest album as he headlined a show at Irving Plaza. He brought out Scott as a surprise guest, who also appears on his latest track "Embarrassed."
The assault investigation adds on to Travis Scott's ongoing legal troubles stemming from his Astroworld Festival fiasco. A violent rampage during Scott's headlining set left 10 people dead and thousands injured. Billboard recently reported that 4,900 alleged victims filed legal claims against the "Sicko Mode" artist and other festival organizers within 24 hours after the incident occurred in 2021. While he recently managed to settle a lawsuit from one of the victims' families, Scott still has a lot more to get through.
So far, neither Travis Scott nor his team have issued a statement about the assault investigation.