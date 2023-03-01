Popular Texas-Based Bakery Chain Files For Bankruptcy

Corner Bakery Café has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Texas-based bakery chain with locations nationwide cited estimated assets and liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, MySanAntonio reports, citing documents filed February 22. The chain was sold to Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands in October 2020.

Restaurant Business reports Corner Bakery Café defaulted on its loans last year. The chain reportedly claimed that "weakening sales and declining unit volumes" were an issue before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked businesses everywhere, but it made matters worse "given that the chain relied heavily on in-office workers among its customers," the news outlet reported.

Corner Bakery Café, whose headquarters is in Dallas, has 32 locations in the Lone Star State and nearly 200 across the country.