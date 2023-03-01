Rare Animals Dart Across Texas Road In 'Extraordinary Sighting'

There are only 50 to 80 ocelots in the country and a couple in Texas spotted two of them in a "rare sighting."

Jake Strouf and his fiancé spotted a pair of ocelots, a mama and her kitten, darting across a road near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, MySanAntonio reports. The refuge said the elusive cats were seen crossing a main road in the refuge, a "rare" opportunity and "extraordinary sighting" for visitors, since these animals are typically hidden during the day.

"This rare sighting reiterates what a treasure LANWR is to South Texas and how important this area of public land is for ocelot habitat," Nicole Ekstrom, executive director of the Friends of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, told the news outlet.

In the United States, there is a population of about 50 to 80 ocelots, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. A good chunk of them can be found in the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. "We never imagined we would actually see one. It feels surreal, like we won the lottery," Strouf told the news outlet.

Strouf's photos show the mama ocelot crossing the road first, before doubling back to get her kitten. The kitten was seen emerging from hiding before they both made their way across the street, disappearing into the trees.

"We were so excited and filled with joy it brought tears to our eyes. We still know how lucky we are, it was a dream come true," Strouf added.

This ocelot sighting was an opportunity for Defenders of Wildlife Senior Texas Representative Sharon Wilcox to share some cautionary tips about the rare cats. "The images of this ocelot family crossing the road are a powerful reminder that drivers must slow down and stay aware when traveling through Ocelot Country in South Texas. Vehicular collisions are the leading known cause of death for ocelots in Texas. Driver awareness and the construction of wildlife crossings to ensure safe passage for the cats can help to ensure the survival of these cats in Texas," she said.

If you come across an ocelot, call U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service immediately at 956-784-7520 or 7608.

Check out photos of the ocelots.