Santana Announce Summer 2023 Tour

By Logan DeLoye

March 1, 2023

Santana are hitting the road this Summer, sharing timeless hits "from yesterday, today and tomorrow" with fans across the U.S. and Canada. The highly anticipated tour will start in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 4th at the Jazz and Heritage Fest, and end in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6th. The "Oye Como Va" musicians took to Instagram to share details about tour dates and ticket sales.

"Santana will wrap up the Blessings and Miracles Tour at the legendary New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on May 4 followed by dates in Dallas and Houston, TX before kicking off the 1001 Rainbows Tour in Newark, NJ on June 21. Stops include Canandaigua, NY, Niagara Falls, ON, Northfield, OH, Huber Heights, OH, Detroit, MI, Oxon Hill, MD, Atlantic City, NJ, Bridgeport, CT, Bangor, ME, Boston, MA, and more before concluding on August 6 in Springfield, MA."

Tickets for the 1001 Rainbows Tour will go on sale on March 3rd. Other cities where Santana will take the stage include Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, Newark, New Jersey, Canandaigua, New York, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Northfield, Ohio, Huber Heights, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Oxon Hill, Maryland, Atlantic City, New Jersey, Bridgeport Connecticut, Bangor, Maine and Boston, Massachusetts.

