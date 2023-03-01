Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro has been diagnosed with a "serious but treatable" cancer. He underwent surgery earlier this week, he revealed on social media.

Castro, a congressman who represents San Antonio's 20th Congressional District, had surgery at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center to "remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors after a series of tests," he wrote on Twitter on Monday (February 27). "My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work for the people of my hometown, San Antonio."

The 48-year-old congressman continued, thanking the doctors, nurses and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, and his family for their "love and support."