Texas Congressman Undergoes Surgery For 'Rare But Manageable' Cancer
By Dani Medina
March 1, 2023
Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro has been diagnosed with a "serious but treatable" cancer. He underwent surgery earlier this week, he revealed on social media.
Castro, a congressman who represents San Antonio's 20th Congressional District, had surgery at Houston's MD Anderson Cancer Center to "remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors after a series of tests," he wrote on Twitter on Monday (February 27). "My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work for the people of my hometown, San Antonio."
The 48-year-old congressman continued, thanking the doctors, nurses and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, and his family for their "love and support."
My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work for the people of my hometown, San Antonio.— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 27, 2023
Castro's twin brother, Julián Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, shared a sweet statement on social media following Joaquin's surgery. "He's recovering well and looks forward to getting home soon. I'm looking forward to him beating me on the tennis courts again soon!" he wrote.
We’re so grateful for the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at @MDAndersonNews who have given @JoaquinCastrotx excellent treatment.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 27, 2023
He’s recovering well and looks forward to getting home soon. I’m looking forward to him beating me on the tennis courts again soon! https://t.co/DhbuwwGbvw
Neuroendrocine tumors are "are malignant cancers that can develop anywhere endocrine cells are present," the San Antonio Express-News reports. About 12,000 people are diagnosed with this type of cancer every year but they're often asymptomatic. Experts tell the Houston Chronicle that this type of cancer is "rare but manageable with treatment."
Castro first discovered the tumors after he was involved in an accident in Spain last July, where he attended a meeting of the United States-Spain Council, the news outlet reported. Even though no one was seriously injured from the accident, a doctor discovered something "disconcerting" in the congressman's MRI. The tumor had spread from his small intestine to his liver and the primary tumor was what was removed in Monday's surgery. His treatment will consist of Lanreotide shots, which slow the growth of tumors, rather than chemo or radiation.
Castro has held his position in San Antonio since 2013. He also sits on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.