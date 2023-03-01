The Delicious Dish That Forced A Texas Restaurant To Close Its Doors

You know that saying, "So good it'll make you wanna slap your momma?" This Texas restaurant put a spin on it: "So good it'll make you close for a day!"

Popular San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy had to shutter its doors for an extra day thanks to a viral menu item, their chicken fried steak. In a Facebook post, owner Andrew Weissman announced it would be closed Sunday (February 26) "to allow staff to rest and have family time." The restaurant already doesn't open on Mondays.

"Recently we have had some really inconsistent hours. This is due in part to the explosion of business over the last two months. This combined with difficulty in finding employees and our relentless drive to make everything to order and in house has created a perfect storm. Our small but diligent staff is exhausted. We apologize to anyone who has made the trip to see us only to find us closed," Weissman wrote. "I can assure you that we are working thru these issues and hope to find a solution within the next few business days."

That "explosion of business" Weissman is referring to might be largely in part to how viral the restaurant's chicken fried steak has gone, MySanAntonio reports. So much so, that the news outlet waited at the busy restaurant for a taste. "Despite leftover fries, I left Mr. Juicy satisfied, understanding exactly why the weekend lines were so long and thanking the heavens that I came on a weekday. If its namesake burger hasn't impressed you, Mr. Juicy's chicken fried steak just might," they wrote.