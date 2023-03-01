This Is Florida's Best Craft Beer

America is very proud of its beer, especially the thousands of breweries that make their own custom brews. Every region, city, and town has its own approach to this wheat-based alcohol, bursting with both flavor and personality. That's why Reader's Digest took up the task of finding every state's most delicious craft beer.

The website states, "If you want to expand your beer palate, the only way to do it is to hunt down the best beers beyond your hometown. (Bonus: You can try some new state foods along the way.) Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you. Using a combination of sales figures, tasting notes, and rave reviews, we’ve identified the best craft beer in every state."

According to the website, Florida's best craft beer is the Morning Wood from Funky Buddha Brewery! Here's why it was chosen:

"A little bit of breakfast in a glass, Funky Buddha’s Morning Wood tastes of maple, bacon, and coffee. This Imperial Porter is made in small batches during the fall, so make sure you get a pint before it’s all gone. Stop by the Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park to grab a bottle of this limited-edition brew and some tasty, locally sourced grub, like a fried green tomato sandwich."

If you want a sip of this beer, Funky Buddha Brewery is located at 1201 NE 38th St. in Oakland Park.

Still curious? Check out the full list on RD's website.