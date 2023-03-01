This Is Washington's Best Craft Beer

America is very proud of its beer, especially the thousands of breweries that make their own custom brews. Every region, city, and town has its own approach to this wheat-based alcohol, bursting with both flavor and personality. That's why Reader's Digest took up the task of finding every state's most delicious craft beer.

The website states, "If you want to expand your beer palate, the only way to do it is to hunt down the best beers beyond your hometown. (Bonus: You can try some new state foods along the way.) Fortunately, we’ve done the work for you. Using a combination of sales figures, tasting notes, and rave reviews, we’ve identified the best craft beer in every state."

According to the website, Colorado's best craft beer is the Pilsener from Reuben's Brews! Here's why it was chosen:

"An unassuming name graces this award-winning pilsener made by Reuben’s, a Seattle-based small-batch brewery. The Czech-style pilsener is crisp and refreshing, pretty much suited for any season. Stop by the Reuben’s taproom in Seattle for a pint on draft, then order in a slice from nearby Ballard’s Pizza Co."