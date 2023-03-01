Washington Destination Named Among Most Beautiful Small Towns In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson

March 1, 2023

Main Street in Leavenworth, WA
Photo: Getty Images

Small towns embody the diverse charm of the United States. They're also home to some gorgeous landscapes, attractions, buildings, and more. While beauty is subjective, there's no question that most places have some picturesque spots.

That's why Travel + Leisure found the most beautiful small towns in America. For their list, they looked at twenty destinations with a population under 20,000. The website states, "From coastal destinations with stunning natural scenery to hidden gems with historic architecture, these are some of the most beautiful small towns in America."

One destination in Washington state was featured on the list: Leavenworth! Writers call this beloved town "Little Germany" thanks to the strong European vibes and lengths the residents will go to make it feel as such. Here's why it was chosen:

"Leavenworth is a beautiful Bavarian fantasy come to life in the magnificent Cascade Range between Seattle and Spokane. In the 1960s, the townspeople decided to drum up tourism by collectively agreeing to theme the town like a Bavarian village. It’s on the sunny side of the state, which means you can revel in Bavarian traditions amid remarkable river and mountain views any season you like."

If you need more travel recommendations, check out the full list on Travel + Leisure's website.

