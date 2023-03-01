WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon Forms Over California Cove
By Logan DeLoye
March 1, 2023
Shelter Cove resident Micah Crumbaugh had a front row seat in witnessing a very rare weather phenomenon that occurred in Humboldt County on February 27th. According to SF Gate, a waterspout formed along the coast of Shelter Cove very soon after snow struck the region. Crumbaugh was able to capture photos and videos of the ominously beautiful event. He told SF Gate that while unusual, it was a "really cool sight to see."
"It was really cool watching it make its way down to the water and seeing the water rise up to meet it. Where I was standing it was sunny and warm. It was a really cool sight to see, especially right after snow down here in Shelter Cove."
While it is common for a waterspout to move from land to water as it did, it is not as common for a waterspout to be seen along the West Coast. Despite the rarity, waterspout warnings were issued from Humboldt County all the way down to Santa Barbara. In addition to the rare phenomenon, Humboldt County has been greatly impacted by severe storms this week. The Winter storms were so severe, that all roads leading into the county were closed on Monday. SF Gate mentioned that 9,000 residents are still without power.