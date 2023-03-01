WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon Forms Over California Cove

Shelter Cove resident Micah Crumbaugh had a front row seat in witnessing a very rare weather phenomenon that occurred in Humboldt County on February 27th. According to SF Gate, a waterspout formed along the coast of Shelter Cove very soon after snow struck the region. Crumbaugh was able to capture photos and videos of the ominously beautiful event. He told SF Gate that while unusual, it was a "really cool sight to see."

"It was really cool watching it make its way down to the water and seeing the water rise up to meet it. Where I was standing it was sunny and warm. It was a really cool sight to see, especially right after snow down here in Shelter Cove."