6LACK Defies Gravity On The Title Track From His Anticipated Album

"Happy to be back," 6LACK wrote in his caption. "Thank you to everyone who helped put this together, from the music to visuals. It’s all my good moods compressed into song format & I hope it makes you feel."



The song arrives a couple of weeks after he began to promote his first project since he release East Atlanta Love Letter in 2018. On Valentine's Day, 6LACK got a slew of water boyz in Atlanta to become flower boyz as they handed out roses with a card that said "See you soon." After he revealed a major album update on billboards, 6LACK debuted a snippet of his guitar-laced banger and confirmed the album's release, which is set for March 24.

