6LACK Defies Gravity On The Title Track From His Anticipated Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 2, 2023
6LACK is making a comeback this year by releasing his long-awaited third album.
On Wednesday, March 1, the Atlanta-based artist dropped the title track from his upcoming LP Since I Have A Lover. In the stunning visuals for the record, we can see 6LACK fall from the grey sky and make a crash landing inside a house during a rain storm. Once he wakes up and the storm clears, he defies gravity by floating down the street as he rhymes the lyrics to his Sounwave-produced track. Eventually, the diverse group of people he passes by obtains his same power, which gives a more peaceful meaning to the once ominous phrase "you'll float too."
"Happy to be back," 6LACK wrote in his caption. "Thank you to everyone who helped put this together, from the music to visuals. It’s all my good moods compressed into song format & I hope it makes you feel."
The song arrives a couple of weeks after he began to promote his first project since he release East Atlanta Love Letter in 2018. On Valentine's Day, 6LACK got a slew of water boyz in Atlanta to become flower boyz as they handed out roses with a card that said "See you soon." After he revealed a major album update on billboards, 6LACK debuted a snippet of his guitar-laced banger and confirmed the album's release, which is set for March 24.
Once the video for "Since I Have A Lover" dropped, 6LACK also revealed the official album cover. You can see the cover below. Look out for his new album arriving on March 24.