Becky G Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans With Fiancé Sebastian Lletget

Becky G is opening up about her wedding plans nearly three months after she got engaged to soccer star Sebastian Lletget. During the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday, where she was honored with the Impact Award, the singer revealed that she and her fiancé are thinking about eloping.

"I did those Q & A's on Instagram the other day and someone was like, 'So are you wedding planning?' and I was like, 'Am I the only one that's on the side of the algorithm where it's like, Don't do a big wedding?' " she told People at the event. "'Elope! Run away and go to a mountain! Don't let anyone see you!' It's just... it's crazy!"

She went on to say that she's still trying to enjoy her engagement after the soccer star popped the question in early December. "I'm in a season of really wanting to just like appreciate and enjoy this phase of our relationship too," Becky G said. "It took us seven years to get here. Beautiful years, challenging years, years of growth for both of us individually and together. And I think like I'm so hyper-focused on my career and so is he and we're so in alignment with that."

"I don't know, I might just go make an appointment, go to the courthouse. Call it a day. Throw a party later," she added. Whatever she decides, Becky G said a mariachi band at the celebration is a must. "Or I might just throwing big a— Mexican wedding," said. "We said for sure they'll be mariachi, whatever we do there has to be mariachi, there has to be good food and good asado because he's Argentinian, I'm Mexican so for sure that and of course our families. I think as we develop those conversations, we'll see where it takes us."