California Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of California is Pacific Grove. Pacific Grove is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"A trip to Pacific Grove combines beaches, history, and classic charm. Check out Point Pinos Lighthouse, a must-see lighthouse in the state. Have lunch at the Beach House restaurant and enjoy an afternoon swimming or surfing at Lovers Point Park and Beach. The various small shops along Main Street invite leisurely shopping. Explore the biodiversity of coastal California at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. From November to March, catch a glimpse of regal monarch butterflies as they migrate. Admission is $10 for grownups, $6 for kids."

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.