Denver Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Pizza Places

When it comes to pizza, Americans are spoiled for choice. Plenty of restaurants either serve it by the slice or let you take a whole pie home. There's also the appealing fact that you can put all kinds of delicious toppings on pizza and something special. That's why writers at TastingTable scoured the country to figure out the best pizza places in the United States.

One Denver pizzeria made it onto the list: Blue Pan Pizza! Here's why this "hidden gem" was chosen:

"With two locations nestled in Denver's Congress Park and West Highlands neighborhoods, Blue Pan boasts a variety of styles, but is best-known for Detroit-style pizza, which features a caramelized crust embedded with brick white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, a Stanislaus tomato sauce, and top-quality olive oil. These decadent rectangular pies include specialties like the Brooklyn Bridge (ricotta, pepperoni cups, hand-pinched Italian sausage, and Pecorino Romano cheese) and the Prospector (green chilies, chopped garlic, sauteed mushrooms, and sausage). Pro tip: Make sure to drizzle Mike's hot honey (a side is offered for $2) on your slice for a sweet and spicy delight."