Florida Man Arrested For Dumping 30 Mattresses & Box Springs Along Street

A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday (March 1) after deputies accused him of dumping over 30 mattresses and box springs along a street. Photos shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office show stacks of mattresses lining the road.

Officials got a call from the county's Solid Waste Management about more than 1,700 pounds of bedding abandoned at Front Street and Fourth Avenue. After investigators linked the mattresses to a Key West hotel, they spoke with the manager there. He reportedly told detectives he hired 40-year-old Michael Luis Herrera, of Key West, to replace the beds at the hotel.

Deputies then spoke with Herrera, who admitted to dumping the beds on Monday, February 27, according to the sheriff's office. He told authorities he was hoping residents would take some of the bedding and would come back the following day to retrieve the leftovers. Officials allege he never returned for the bedding.

As a result, Herrera was charged with illegal dumping.

“I want to thank Monroe County Solid Waste Management Director Cheryl Sullivan for her help in this case,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I believe better, cleaner, safer streets means better, cleaner, safer, neighborhoods, and arresting those who trash our neighborhoods is a top priority for me.”