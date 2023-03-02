GPS Tracker Busts Thief Stealing Items From Washington Stores

A burglar trying to take off with thousands of dollars worth of items wasn't expecting to get outsmarted by store employees. On Monday, February 27, the suspect targeted a beauty store in the 16900 block of Meridian Ave E in South Hill, Washington, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Workers told deputies the suspect entered the business and walked out with $2,862 worth of fragrances. They also mentioned one of the bottles had a GPS tracker on it.

Authorities were quick to track the GPS to the parking lot of a nearby department store, where the suspect's vehicle was located. Deputies found the burglar inside the store and arrested him, the sheriff's department said. The thief was carrying the stolen goods inside a backpack, officials added.