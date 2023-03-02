GPS Tracker Busts Thief Stealing Items From Washington Stores
By Zuri Anderson
March 2, 2023
A burglar trying to take off with thousands of dollars worth of items wasn't expecting to get outsmarted by store employees. On Monday, February 27, the suspect targeted a beauty store in the 16900 block of Meridian Ave E in South Hill, Washington, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Workers told deputies the suspect entered the business and walked out with $2,862 worth of fragrances. They also mentioned one of the bottles had a GPS tracker on it.
Authorities were quick to track the GPS to the parking lot of a nearby department store, where the suspect's vehicle was located. Deputies found the burglar inside the store and arrested him, the sheriff's department said. The thief was carrying the stolen goods inside a backpack, officials added.
When questioned by the cops, the 22-year-old suspect reportedly said planned on selling the items for "blues," meaning fentanyl pills. Officials also searched his vehicle and found more stolen items from a nearby store.
After deputies returned the stolen items to their respective businesses, they booked the suspect into jail for first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft. His bail was set at $10,000.
This wasn't the first time he ran afoul of the law. According to PCSD, he plead guilty to second-degree burglary last month for stealing from an auto parts shop in January. He was sentenced to 36 days in jail, which he already served.