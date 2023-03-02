Illinois Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of Illinois is Mount Carroll. Mount Carroll is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"With its quaint brick streets and colonial architecture, it's not hard to see why tiny Mount Carroll (population 1,600) is nicknamed the New England of the Midwest. Ten miles from the Mississippi River, this northwest Illinois town looks much like it did 50 years ago. Shop for antiques, check out arts and crafts from numerous local artisans, and catch live music by local and traveling musicians. Stock up on fresh Illinois corn, tomatoes, and other yummy local produce at the town's farmers market, from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May to October."

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.