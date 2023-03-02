Maryland Mayor Charged With 56 Counts Of Child Pornography

The mayor of College Park, Maryland, resigned after he was arrested on child pornography charges. The Prince George's County Police Department said that Patrick Wojahn, 47, was charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material.

Wojahn served as the mayor of College Park since 2015 and as a city council member since 2007.

According to WJLA, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out to the police in College Park in February, alerting them a social media account in the county was distributing child pornography.

Investigators traced the account to Wojahn and discovered that images and videos had been uploaded to the account starting in January 2023. There is no indication that Wojahn produced any child pornography.

In a resignation letter posted on the city's website, Wojahn said he does not wish to "serve as a distraction."

"While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction," he said. "Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful. I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health. I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers."

The city said that an election to replace Wojahn will be held within 65 days.

"Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in. Per the City Charter, a Special Election must be held within 65 days," the city said in a statement.