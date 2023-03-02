'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Michigan Counties

Michiganders are currently bracing for a "massive" storm that is predicted to impact multiple counties throughout the state on Friday. According to MLive, the snow will begin falling in Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, and Detroit around 2:00 p.m. It will hit Grand Rapids and other cities located in the Northern half of the state during the evening commute. Snow will fall throughout the day, making roads very dangerous to travel on after 7:00 p.m and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Six to ten inches of snow are predicted to blanket a handful of counties. Ice will also be an issue as temperatures near freezing. Counties located along the Southwest side of the state can expect a mixture of wind, rain, and snow. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids took to Twitter to share information about the impeding weather.