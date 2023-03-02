'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Michigan Counties
By Logan DeLoye
March 2, 2023
Michiganders are currently bracing for a "massive" storm that is predicted to impact multiple counties throughout the state on Friday. According to MLive, the snow will begin falling in Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, and Detroit around 2:00 p.m. It will hit Grand Rapids and other cities located in the Northern half of the state during the evening commute. Snow will fall throughout the day, making roads very dangerous to travel on after 7:00 p.m and into the early morning hours on Saturday.
Six to ten inches of snow are predicted to blanket a handful of counties. Ice will also be an issue as temperatures near freezing. Counties located along the Southwest side of the state can expect a mixture of wind, rain, and snow. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids took to Twitter to share information about the impeding weather.
To put it simply and honestly, this forecast is a challenging one. While previous thinking had the best chances of heavy snow from GR to Saginaw, today's models have shifted the heavy snow further southeast. Where the heavy snow does occur, 6+ inches will be possible. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/a2pAYNrJbB— NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) March 2, 2023
"To put it simply and honestly, this forecast is a challenging one. While previous thinking had the best chances of heavy snow from GR to Saginaw, today's models have shifted the heavy snow further southeast. Where the heavy snow does occur, 6+ inches will be possible." Officials are urging locals to stay inside and avoid travel during, and immediately after the storm.