Michigan Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of Michigan is Traverse City. Traverse City is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country!

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Situated on Lake Michigan, Traverse City offers visitors sweeping water views and no shortage of beaches for whiling away the hours. This charming small town is also at the center of Michigan's sweet cherry industry. With that in mind, visitors may want to plan a visit to the Grand Traverse Pie Co. and give the local delicacy a try. Michigan is home to plenty of well-known microbreweries, and many of them will be in town for the annual Beer Week in November. Sample your favorite brews or take part in the “Great Beerd Run.”

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.