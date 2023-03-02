Murdaugh Trial Juror Removed For Improper Discussions Outside Courtroom

A juror in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was removed from the case on Thursday (March 2), just before the defense began their closing arguments.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said that juror No. 785 spoke to three people outside of the courtroom about the case. While the exact nature of the conversations is unknown, Newman said that the juror voiced "her opinion regarding evidence received."

"You have been by all accounts a great juror, smiled consistently, and seemingly been attentive to the case and performed well," Newman said. "Thank you for your service. I'm not suggesting you intentionally did anything wrong, but in order to preserve the integrity of the process and in fairness to all the parties involved, we're going to replace you with one of the other jurors."

After she was dismissed, an alternate juror was sworn in, and Murdaugh's defense team began their closing arguments in the six-week-long trial.

Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and younger son in an attempt to gain sympathy and halt investigations into alleged financial crimes that were about to be uncovered.