Nebraska Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

By Logan DeLoye

March 2, 2023

Looking Into the Sunset on Main Street
Photo: Moment RF

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of Nebraska is Nebraska City. Nebraksa City is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country due to the amount of fun, outdoor activities that are available to locals and tourists alike.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Nebraska City is home to the Arbor Day Farm, a fun destination for families that features trails, trees for climbing, rides, and a market. History buffs will enjoy the Nebraska City Museum of Firefighting, which displays an original collection of antique firefighting vehicles and gear. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for school-age children. Catch the latest blockbuster at the Art Deco three-screen Pioneer Theater."

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.

