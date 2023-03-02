New Documents Reveal Items Taken From Family Home Of Idaho Killings Suspect

Newly unsealed documents detail what items were taken when agents searched the Pennsylvania home of Bryan Kohberger's parents on December 30.

The FBI and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted a nighttime tactical raid at their home in the Pocono Mountains. After detaining Kohberger, who has been charged with killing four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home, they did a complete search of the property, which included the garage, a shed on the property, and Kohberger's car.

Investigators seized numerous items inside the house, including a flashlight, black face masks, a black hat, a T-shirt, a Washington State Cougars sweatshirt, a pair of size 13 Nike shoes, black socks, black shorts, and black boxers. They also recovered several weapons, including a Glock 22 semiautomatic .40 Caliber pistol, three empty Glock .40 Caliber magazines, a Smith & Wesson pocketknife, and Taylor cutting knife with a sheath.

Investigators also tore apart his car, taking the door panel, seat cushions, headrests, seatbelt, visor, brake and gas pedals, a band-aid, "maps and documents," and other miscellaneous items.

They also obtained a DNA sample from Kohberger's cheek, which matched DNA evidence found on a knife sheath found at the scene of the quadruple murder.

Kohberger is currently being held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, until his trial for allegedly killing Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.