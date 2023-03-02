Pat Sajak Snaps At Excited Contestant For Nearly Breaking 'Wheel' Rule

A viral clip shows Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak sharply reminding an excited player of the game's rules after she nearly got carried away.

The video, which was shared on Wheel of Fortune's social media accounts Tuesday (February 28), shows a contestant named Mary Ann land on the million dollar wedge and excitedly shout, "Oh my God" as she goes to grab the coveted green tile. Sajak, 76, however, quickly reminded her that she had to correctly guess a letter for the puzzle before picking up the wedge.

"No, no, no, ba-ba-bo-bop," Sajak exclaimed, making gibberish sounds to divert the excited contestant's attention back to himself. "Now, here's what you do. You see, you call a letter."