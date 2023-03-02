Pennsylvania Town Ranked Among 'Best Small Towns' In America

Sometimes it's nice to escape the city and retreat to a quaint little village on the outskirts of the hustle and bustle. Something about these charming towns allows time to take a back seat. If you are looking to spend precious moments away from your usual routine and swap the skyscrapers for the countryside, look no further than the best small town in the whole state.

According to Cheapism, the best small town in all of Pennsylvania is Carlisle. Carlisle is also rated as one of the best small towns in the entire country due to the way it takes locals and tourists back to colonial times with its historical roots.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Carlisle has historical roots dating to the Revolutionary War, giving the town a charming feel of the colonial era. Lovers of antiques will enjoy perusing Carlisle's numerous antique shops, each with its own set of interesting pieces to discover. For a lunchtime or evening thirst-quencher, try Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. The local brewery and taproom serves more than a dozen different local brews."

For more information regarding the best small town in each state visit cheapism.com.