This Bakery Serves The Best Pie In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

March 2, 2023

Lemon Meringue Pie
Photo: Getty Images

Pie is a classic dessert that rarely disappoints. Easy to make and full of flavor possibilities, plenty of bakeries and restaurants make sure to have their displays stocked with this dessert.

For those craving a slice, Yelp compiled a list of every state's most delicious pie. Here's how they did it:

"We identified businesses in the food category on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'pie,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'pie.' This list looked at businesses in the United States."

According to the website, Florida's best pie is the authentic key lime from Sweet Delights Key Lime Pies! Run by a nurse-turned-baker known as Debbie A., she offers different flavors and spins on the well-known key lime pie, including passion fruit, guava, coconut, and tamarind.

Blessie V. had nothing but nice things to say about the baker and her pies:

"THE best key lime pies with THE sweetest owner," they said. She was known for her signature key lime pies and made her side hustle her full-time job after experiencing essentially most areas of nursing. What sets her key lime pies apart from others is the way she incorporates fresh Carribbean fruits (and no artificial sweeteners!) into her pie fillings."

You can find Sweet Delights at 1485 NE First Ave. in Florida City.

Check out the full list on Yelp's blog.

