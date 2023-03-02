This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Nevada

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Nevada, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Taqueria Casa Del Pastor in Las Vegas. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Open 24 hours a day and always busy, Taqueria Casa Del Pastor is a truck that parks in a tire store lot just north of downtown Vegas. There's no place to sit, so most just eat standing, or in their car, but no one seems to mind. Customers love the huge tortas and fresh, meaty tacos.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

Tacos al pastor are the specialty, and are sliced off huge cones of layered meat on vertical rotisseries. For a bigger appetite or to share, get an alambre, a mix of meats and vegetables griddled together, topped with cheese, and served with a dozen tortillas.

