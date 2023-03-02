This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In New Mexico

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In New Mexico, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Perea's New Mexican Restaurant in Albuquerque. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

New Mexico has their own regional Mexican-derived dishes, including the famous red and green chile. Perea's has both in abundance, in a no-frills diner atmosphere that serves only breakfast and lunch. It's been open and family operated since 1981.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

For breakfast, huevos rancheros on a thick flour tortilla smothered in red or green chile is a must. For lunch, get a freshly fried sopapilla stuffed with beef and beans and covered in chile, or a plate of rich, dark-red carne adovada pork.

Check out the full report.