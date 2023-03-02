This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Mexican Restaurant In Texas

Money can't buy happiness, but it can get you fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. Let's not forget about margaritas! If you're craving Mexican food right about now, we don't blame you.

To help you find the best Mexican restaurant in your area, Cheapism compiled a list of the best hole-in-the-walls in every state. "These spots are often not much to look at, but they know what they're doing in the kitchen," Cheapism said about its list. "You can find standout tacos, burritos, tortas and other specialties from food trucks, buses, carts, outdoor kitchens, and inside convenience stores, you just have to know where to look. We looked at customer reviews, photos and critic's opinions to find these hidden gems that are serving up fantastic Mexican food in each state."

In Texas, the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican restaurant is Taquitos West Avenue in San Antonio. Here's what Cheapism said to back up its decision:

Taquitos West Avenue is really just one expansive outdoor kitchen, with a large, covered eating area to match. People form huge lines at all times of the day for their tacos, so they're doing something very right.

As far as what you should order, here's the scoop:

Tacos de trompo made with marinated pork and sliced off a vertical spit, are what they're known for, and you'll be faced with the rotisserie right next to the cashier to tempt you. If you prefer beef, get suadero, a thin cut that hangs from the breastbone. Make sure you order grilled onions and radishes on the side, and use salsa from the self-serve containers you normally see holding maple syrup.

Check out the full report.