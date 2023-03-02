This Texas City Was Just Ranked The Worst In The U.S. For Pizza

Everybody loves pizza. That love, however, doesn't extend too far into the Lone Star State for some reason.

A new report from Clever revealed the best cities in the U.S. for a great slice — and well, Texas wasn't represented that great. In fact, San Antonio was ranked the worst city in the U.S. for pizza. Clever cited high prices and very little interest based on online search activity for the ranking.

To come up with the list, Clever took the following six factors into consideration, plus data from Yelp, Google Trends, the U.S. Census, pizza restaurant websites and independent survey data:

A Pollfish survey of 1,000 Americans, who identified cities with a great pizza scene

Our “pizza passion” score — a combination of Google search volume for 25 different pizza terms

Average price of a large cheese pizza

Average price of a large pepperoni pizza

Average Yelp rating of pizza restaurants in the city

Pizza restaurants per 100,000 people

Who has the best pizza? Detroit was ranked No. 1 when it comes to finding the best pizza. Out of the top 50 cities, an appearance from a Lone Star State city doesn't come until No. 30 — Dallas. Surprisingly, New York City wasn't even in the top 10 — they were ranked No. 19, despite being America's favorite city for pizza.

Here's a look at the top 5 pizza cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI Hartford, CT Boston, MA Phoenix, AZ Philadelphia, PA

Check out the full report.