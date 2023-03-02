Travis Scott's Alleged Victim Reveals How Violent Altercation Occurred

"Mark" the sound engineer can also be seen in the background of the first clip. In a second video, the rapper looks even more upset as he seemed to shout at someone else. However, the person is off-camera so there's no confirmation on exactly who he snapped at. When "Mark" lowered the sound to talk to Scott, the Cactus Jack founder reportedly scolded him for turning down the music.



“Then he smacks the soundman right across the face," a witness told Page Six. “It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that, Travis took the phone from one fan and" -- allegedly -- “threw the phone on the floor."



The New York Police Department is currently investigating Scott for assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged $12,000 worth of equipment including an audio speaker and video screen. The rapper's lawyer told the New York Post the entire situation was a misunderstanding.



“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said.



Schuster also said that he's currently working on a time for Scott to turn himself in.