Travis Scott's Alleged Victim Reveals How Violent Altercation Occurred
By Tony M. Centeno
March 2, 2023
The sound engineer who was allegedly assaulted by Travis Scott inside a nightclub in New York City is giving more insight into what happened to him.
On Wednesday, March 1, FOX 5 aired an interview with the man who only identified as "Mark." He claimed Scott punched him in the head during Scott's surprise appearance at Don Toliver's show at Nebula nightclub near Bryant Park. "Mark" explained that the sound was so high that it came out distorted so he tried to tell Scott to lower the music. After Scott shoved his middle finger in his face, Mark lowered the monitor to speak to him. That's when the assault occurred.
“I was trying to tell him to lower [the music] so it sounded good for the performance but he just stuck his middle finger in my face,” Mark said from his hospital bed. “So I lowered the monitor a little bit so I could talk to him, and that’s when he ran around the speaker and attacked me.”
“His security guard said, ‘Are you f**king crazy? I’m gonna kill you,” Mark added.
In video Page Six published from the night in question, Travis Scott can be seen yelling at someone in the club. The "Sicko Mode" rapper appears to be engaged in heated a conversation with a DJ who was reportedly trying to adjust the sound.
"Back the fuck up," Scott yelled before he appeared to shove him away.
Travis Scott really hasn’t changed an ounce since AstroWorld. pic.twitter.com/jzbiHbZM7i— hy (@TheMindOfHY) March 2, 2023
"Mark" the sound engineer can also be seen in the background of the first clip. In a second video, the rapper looks even more upset as he seemed to shout at someone else. However, the person is off-camera so there's no confirmation on exactly who he snapped at. When "Mark" lowered the sound to talk to Scott, the Cactus Jack founder reportedly scolded him for turning down the music.
“Then he smacks the soundman right across the face," a witness told Page Six. “It caused a big commotion between Travis’ security and club security. After that, Travis took the phone from one fan and" -- allegedly -- “threw the phone on the floor."
The New York Police Department is currently investigating Scott for assault and criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged $12,000 worth of equipment including an audio speaker and video screen. The rapper's lawyer told the New York Post the entire situation was a misunderstanding.
“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” attorney Mitchell Schuster said.
Schuster also said that he's currently working on a time for Scott to turn himself in.