Vikings, Others Top First-Ever NFLPA Team Report Cards

The Minnesota Vikings scored the highest grade among all 32 NFL teams during the first-ever team report cards from players evaluating franchises' treatment of players, the NFL Players Assocation announced on Wednesday (March 1).

The Vikings received an A-minus to A-plus in all eight categories, which included treatment of families (A), nutrition (A-), weight room (A), strength staff (A+), training room (A+), training staff (A+), locker room (A+) and travel (A), in a survey of nearly 1,300 active NFL players.

"We know our jobs are unique & for the first time, we’re peeling back the curtain on issues that we talk about with each other but haven’t organized in a central way. Why? To help players make informed career decisions & raise standards across the league," NFLPA President JC Tretter tweeted while sharing the report card results.

The Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys all ranked in the top 5, respectively. The Washington Commanders ranked last among all NFL teams.

The NFL's full rankings are included below: