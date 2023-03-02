Vikings, Others Top First-Ever NFLPA Team Report Cards

By Jason Hall

March 2, 2023

NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings scored the highest grade among all 32 NFL teams during the first-ever team report cards from players evaluating franchises' treatment of players, the NFL Players Assocation announced on Wednesday (March 1).

The Vikings received an A-minus to A-plus in all eight categories, which included treatment of families (A), nutrition (A-), weight room (A), strength staff (A+), training room (A+), training staff (A+), locker room (A+) and travel (A), in a survey of nearly 1,300 active NFL players.

"We know our jobs are unique & for the first time, we’re peeling back the curtain on issues that we talk about with each other but haven’t organized in a central way. Why? To help players make informed career decisions & raise standards across the league," NFLPA President JC Tretter tweeted while sharing the report card results.

The Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys all ranked in the top 5, respectively. The Washington Commanders ranked last among all NFL teams.

The NFL's full rankings are included below:

  1. Minnesota Vikings
  2. Miami Dolphins
  3. Las Vegas Raiders
  4. Houston Texans
  5. Dallas Cowboys
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. San Francisco 49ers
  8. New York Giants
  9. Buffalo Bills
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Seattle Seahawks
  12. Carolina Panthers
  13. Chicago Bears
  14. Philadelphia Eagles
  15. Detroit Lions
  16. Indianapolis Colts
  17. Baltimore Ravens
  18. Tennessee Titans
  19. New York Jets
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Cleveland Browns
  22. Pittsburgh Steelers
  23. Atlanta Falcons
  24. New England Patriots
  25. Los Angeles Rams
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Cincinnati Bengals
  28. Jacksonville Jaguars
  29. Kansas City Chiefs
  30. Los Angeles Chargers
  31. Arizona Cardinals
  32. Washington Commanders
