Whataburger & In-N-Out Battle It Out For 'Healthiest' Cheeseburger

By Dani Medina

March 2, 2023

Photo: Getty Images, Whataburger

Thanks to this report, you don't have to feel that bad about grabbing a bite from your favorite fast food chain (probably Whataburger, right)?

Gambling.com used a list of the country's most popular fast food chains to figure out which one was the healthiest when it comes to their cheeseburger on the menu. The four categories the betting site used to create its ranking were fat, sodium, sugar and calories and how much each burger had per ounce. That was then converted into a score (the closer to 10, the better), which gave us the "healthiest" fast food burger chain cheeseburger, WFAA reports.

The healthiest cheeseburger can be found at Whataburger! A Whataburger with cheese had a score of 8.4. In-N-Out came in at No. 2, with a score of 8.2. The most "unhealthy" was Burger King with a score of 2.

Here's a look at the top 10 healthiest fast food burger chain cheese burgers, ranked:

  1. Whataburger (Whataburger with cheese): 8.4
  2. In-N-Out Burger (Cheeseburger): 8.2
  3. Checker's/Rally's (Checkerburger with cheese): 6.3
  4. Culvers (ButterBuger Cheese): 5.7
  5. Del Taco (Del Cheeseburger): 5.5
  6. Dairy Queen (Original Cheeseburger): 5.2
  7. Carl's Jr./Hardee's (Small Cheeseburger): 5.0
  8. McDonald's (Cheeseburger): 5.0
  9. Five Guys (Cheeseburger): 4.8
  10. Wendy's (Jr. Cheeseburger): 4.6

Happy eating!

