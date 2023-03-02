Worst Times For Michiganders To Be On The Road During Friday's Storm
By Logan DeLoye
March 2, 2023
Heavy snow is expected to fall across Michigan on Friday, causing roadway conditions to become very hazardous for locals. According to MLive, the heaviest snow is expected to fall on Friday evening, dumping six or more inches across the region. A Winter storm watch is currently in effect for multiple counties as Michiganders brace for the storm. The National Weather Service in Detroit took to Twitter to detail the impending conditions to followers.
"A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for SE MI. A strong low pressure system may bring accumulating snowfall Friday afternoon into Friday night. Total snow accumulations between 5 to 8 inches will be possible. Winds gusting to 45 mph may produce rapid drops to visibilities."
Potential Snow Amounts for Southeast Michigan during the Winter Storm Friday pic.twitter.com/wdSzTP245Z— NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 2, 2023
Ice is also a huge concern as the snow will be falling and freezing quickly. MLive mentioned that the latest Winter storm will leave no stone unturned, slamming Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Saginaw, Flint, and Ann Arbor.
Afternoon commute conditions will be far worse than the morning commute. The absolute worst time to travel on Friday will be after 7:00 p.m. Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor and Detroit will see snow by 2:00 p.m, but it will be the worst after piling up for hours in the evening. The snow is predicted to "slowly taper off" overnight, making it easier to shovel and clear off of the roads by Saturday morning.