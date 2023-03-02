Worst Times For Michiganders To Be On The Road During Friday's Storm

Heavy snow is expected to fall across Michigan on Friday, causing roadway conditions to become very hazardous for locals. According to MLive, the heaviest snow is expected to fall on Friday evening, dumping six or more inches across the region. A Winter storm watch is currently in effect for multiple counties as Michiganders brace for the storm. The National Weather Service in Detroit took to Twitter to detail the impending conditions to followers.

"A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for SE MI. A strong low pressure system may bring accumulating snowfall Friday afternoon into Friday night. Total snow accumulations between 5 to 8 inches will be possible. Winds gusting to 45 mph may produce rapid drops to visibilities."