Cruise Line Offers 3-Year 130,000-Mile Cruise Around The World For $90,000

If you ever wanted to cruise around the world, Life at Sea Cruises is offering a chance to visit 135 countries and all seven continents over the next three years.

For $30,000 per year or a total of $90,000, you can book a room on the MV Gemini for the 130,000-mile journey around the globe. If you want to splurge and get a room with a balcony, that will cost $110,000 per year. Meanwhile, an outdoor cabin will run you $37,000 per year.

The cruise ship will stop at 375 ports and spend at least one night at 208 of the destinations.

You don't have to be a retiree with three years of free time to go on the cruise. The cruise line said that the Gemini is being retrofitted for the voyage and will include everything passengers need to work remotely. In addition to high-speed internet throughout the ship, everybody on board will have free access to a business center, meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, and a lounge.

"Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities, and the functionality to perform their jobs," Mikael Petterson, Life at Sea Cruises's managing director, said in a statement. "There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers."

Of course, the ship will also have all of the amenities that you expect, with the all-inclusive package offering multiple dining options, a state-of-the-art wellness center, sundeck and swimming pool, and an auditorium. There will also be a hospital on the ship that will provide free medical care 24 hours a day.

The Gemini departs on its three-year journey on November 1, 2023, from Istanbul, Turkey.

"Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home," Irina Strembitsky, Director of Sales & Marketing of Life at Sea Cruises, said. "It's your home at sea with the world as your backyard."